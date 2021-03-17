Practice Makes Perfect: 38th ADA Proves Ready to Defend

Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | From left to right, Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | From left to right, Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander; Brig. Gen. Mark A. Holler, commanding general, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command; and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil H. Sartain, 94th AAMDC senior enlisted advisor; lead a division-level training meeting at Sagami General Depot prior to the commencement of Combined Command Post Training, March 2. The 38th ADA participated in the 94th AAMDC CCPT for the first time to rehearse aspects of planning, intelligence, and execution of defense plans through a two-week training period at Yokota Air Base. see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade completed its first Combined Command Post Training on March 12.



Commanders and staff had to become proficient in all aspects of planning, intelligence, and execution of war plans to defend Japan from ballistic missile attack through a two-week training period.



“The CCPT was the first time our unit worked with the 5th Air Force at their headquarters to establish connectivity with our higher headquarters, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command located at Hickam Air Base, Hawaii, the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in the Republic of Korea, and E-3 Air Defense Artillery, our THAAD [Terminal High Altitude Air Defense] unit in Guam,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keon Ellison, command and control systems integrator, 38th ADA. “It’s a great start to a joint partnership that will continue when our Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers work with the 5th Air Force more regularly to conduct multi-domain operations.”



The CCPT was successful in three major areas: promoting readiness, ensuring the ability to fight amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and protecting the integrity of the wartime operational control (OPCON) transition process from the brigade commander to the commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.



“Being able to simulate real-time events is a great way to test our response capabilities, and our ability to communicate on bilateral networks,” said Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th ADA commander. “Training like this is essential to the warfighting readiness of the brigade headquarters and the readiness of our Soldiers during real-world conflict.”



Although the training itself is classified and the public does not have access to the results, the use of complex computer simulations — based on a variety of contingencies — provided the necessary training environment to prepare for defending the Indo-Pacific region from an attack by adversaries and provides the foundation for readiness until upcoming INDOPACOM training exercise Pacific Sentry.



“The goal of these exercises is to create a shared understanding between ourselves and our joint and bilateral partners,” said Capt. Matthew M. Stidham, operations officer, 38th ADA. “Being able to bring all parties together in these large-scale exercises is no easy task, but through the diligent effort of our staff and subordinate units, we are able to ensure the security of Japan and our homeland is constantly maintained.”



The result of this exercise ensured the ability of 94th AAMDC units to effectively and mutually respond to a regional crisis that would have a direct impact on the Indo-Pacific region, according to Ellison. The training process will continue, and all 94th AAMDC units continue to serve the interests of the U.S. and their allies through sustained training.