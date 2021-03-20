LCACs inbound

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 transports 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment and personnel aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

