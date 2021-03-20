Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCACs inbound [Image 5 of 6]

    LCACs inbound

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 transports 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment and personnel aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6565330
    VIRIN: 210320-M-ON629-1331
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCACs inbound [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    MEU
    Essex
    ARG
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific

