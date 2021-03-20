Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCACs inbound [Image 1 of 6]

    LCACs inbound

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 transport 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment and personnel aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    VIRIN: 210320-M-ON629-1013
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    LCAC
    MEU
    Essex
    ARG
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific

