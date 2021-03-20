PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 transport 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment and personnel aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6565322
|VIRIN:
|210320-M-ON629-1013
|Resolution:
|1253x1880
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LCACs inbound [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT