    Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field [Image 3 of 3]

    Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field

    PORTUGAL

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission in the high North region from Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. The B-2’s deployment to Lajes Field provides a staging point allowing commanders to confront a broad range of global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy, through the employment of a multi-role bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6565210
    VIRIN: 210316-F-ZT243-1489
    Resolution: 6300x3283
    Size: 897.74 KB
    Location: PT
    This work, Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MO

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Europe
    Arctic region
    B-2 Spirit
    bomber task force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

