Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field

A B-2 Spirit, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission in the high North region from Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. The B-2’s deployment to Lajes Field provides a staging point allowing commanders to confront a broad range of global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy, through the employment of a multi-role bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

