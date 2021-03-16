Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field

    Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field

    PORTUGAL

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief deployed with the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, marshals a B-2 Spirit for take off during a Bomber Task Force mission at Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. Bomber Task Force missions are critical to ensuring Air Force Global Strike Airmen are capable of executing operations at the direction of the national command authority. By training in Europe, aircrew and Airmen are familiarizing with the European theater and airspace, to enhance enduring skills and relationships with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    This work, Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

