Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field

A crew chief deployed with the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, marshals a B-2 Spirit for take off during a Bomber Task Force mission at Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. Bomber Task Force missions are critical to ensuring Air Force Global Strike Airmen are capable of executing operations at the direction of the national command authority. By training in Europe, aircrew and Airmen are familiarizing with the European theater and airspace, to enhance enduring skills and relationships with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

