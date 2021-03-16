Three B-2 Spirits, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, hot-pit refuel during a Bomber Task Force mission at Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. Lajes Field is key to U.S., NATO and international security efforts. It is a key communication node that provides weather, telephone, email and internet coverage to aircraft, closing a coverage gap across the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the USAF's second largest fuel reserve capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 12:10 Photo ID: 6565208 VIRIN: 210316-F-ZT243-1262 Resolution: 6725x2398 Size: 857.54 KB Location: PT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.