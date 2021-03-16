Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field [Image 1 of 3]

    Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field

    PORTUGAL

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Three B-2 Spirits, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, hot-pit refuel during a Bomber Task Force mission at Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. Lajes Field is key to U.S., NATO and international security efforts. It is a key communication node that provides weather, telephone, email and internet coverage to aircraft, closing a coverage gap across the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the USAF's second largest fuel reserve capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

