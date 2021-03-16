Three B-2 Spirits, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, hot-pit refuel during a Bomber Task Force mission at Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. Lajes Field is key to U.S., NATO and international security efforts. It is a key communication node that provides weather, telephone, email and internet coverage to aircraft, closing a coverage gap across the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the USAF's second largest fuel reserve capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 12:10
|Photo ID:
|6565208
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-ZT243-1262
|Resolution:
|6725x2398
|Size:
|857.54 KB
|Location:
|PT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready and Postured: B-2 Spirit integrates with NATO ally at Lajes Field
LEAVE A COMMENT