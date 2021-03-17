Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard deploys approx. 80 soldiers and Airmen to Washington

    Hawaii National Guard deploys approx. 80 soldiers and Airmen to Washington

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard ground and align personal bags and equipment during their arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of the Capitol Response mission, March 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-May. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

