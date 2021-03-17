Hawaii National Guard deploys approx. 80 soldiers and Airmen to Washington

Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard ground and align personal bags and equipment during their arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of the Capitol Response mission, March 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-May. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

