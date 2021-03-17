Hawaii National Guard deploys approx. 80 soldiers and Airmen to Washington

Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard unload personal bags from a KC-135 aircraft during their arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of the Capitol Response mission, March 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-May. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

