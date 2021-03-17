Hawaii National Guard members board buses bound for the joint reception staging onward integration (JRSOI) site at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of the Capitol Response mission, March 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-May. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 19:09
|Photo ID:
|6564897
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-TM624-0089
|Resolution:
|4800x3203
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Hawaii National Guard deploys approx. 80 soldiers and Airmen to Washington [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
