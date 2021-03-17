492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron catches the cable of an aircraft arresting system during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. The BAK is certified annually to test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
