492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit

Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron release the cable from the tailhook of a 492nd Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. During the test, the tailhook or arresting hook is dropped from the back of the F-15 as it fast taxis down the runway and catches the cable, which acts as a braking system to safely slow the aircraft during an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

