Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron release the cable from the tailhook of a 492nd Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. During the test, the tailhook or arresting hook is dropped from the back of the F-15 as it fast taxis down the runway and catches the cable, which acts as a braking system to safely slow the aircraft during an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 18:12
|Photo ID:
|6564881
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-PW483-0053
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.58 MB
|Location:
|EE
This work, 492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
