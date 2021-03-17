U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsea Glasscock, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Aircraft Arresting System Depot apprentice, returns the system to its starting position during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Ämari AB, Estonia, March 17, 2021. An aircraft arresting system is in place to bring aircraft to a safe stop in the event of an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit
