492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsea Glasscock, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Aircraft Arresting System Depot apprentice, returns the system to its starting position during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Ämari AB, Estonia, March 17, 2021. An aircraft arresting system is in place to bring aircraft to a safe stop in the event of an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

