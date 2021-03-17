Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit [Image 1 of 9]

    492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit

    ESTONIA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsea Glasscock, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Aircraft Arresting System Depot apprentice, returns the system to its starting position during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Ämari AB, Estonia, March 17, 2021. An aircraft arresting system is in place to bring aircraft to a safe stop in the event of an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492nd FS aircraft certify Ämari barrier arresting kit [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    492nd FS aircraft certify &Auml;mari barrier arresting kit

    USAFE

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Agile Combat Employment

    Baltic Trident

    USAFE
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Baltic Trident

