INDIAN OCEAN (March 18, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Frederick Navarro, from Cotabato City, Philippines, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Bryan Myers, from Matthews, N.C., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, inspect fuses inside an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 18, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

