INDIAN OCEAN (March 18, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Garrett Taylor, from Dallas, wipes a table on the mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 18, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

