    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 17, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Isaiah Calderon, from Riverside, Calif., front, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jerrick Aldor, from Tuscon, Ariz., observe flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 17, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 03:42
    Photo ID: 6564674
    VIRIN: 210317-N-XX200-1021
    Resolution: 3639x5095
    Size: 789.24 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    frocking
    Aircraft Carrier

