INDIAN OCEAN (March 17, 2021) – U.S. Navy Airman John RamosLeyton, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, inspects the nose landing gear on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 17, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander B. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 03:42
|Photo ID:
|6564666
|VIRIN:
|210317-N-KB540-1014
|Resolution:
|4914x2729
|Size:
|1014.02 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT