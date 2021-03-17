Tech. Sgt. Jon Nigl, 384th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, records how much fuel was offloaded from a KC-135 Stratotanker to refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 17, 2021. Red Flag Nellis is the premier training exercise that allows participants to work with joint and allied partners in 2.9 million acres of land and airspace to advance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 21:49 Photo ID: 6564519 VIRIN: 210317-F-BN304-0600 Resolution: 4767x3171 Size: 4.37 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RFNAFB Refuel, train, repeat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.