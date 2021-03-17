Aircrew from the 384th Air Refueling Squadron taxi toward the downtown Las Vegas skyline during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 17, 2021. Red Flag Nellis is the premier training exercise that allows participants to work with joint and allied partners in 2.9 million acres of land and airspace to advance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6564510
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-BN304-0074
|Resolution:
|5338x3551
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RFNAFB Refuel, train, repeat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT