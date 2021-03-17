RFNAFB Refuel, train, repeat

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressors Squadron prepares to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 17, 2021. During this iteration, the aggressors focused on multi-domain operations to prevent the blue force, comprised of 2,400 joint and allied partners, from achieving their aerial combat training objectives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

