An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressors Squadron prepares to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 17, 2021. During this iteration, the aggressors focused on multi-domain operations to prevent the blue force, comprised of 2,400 joint and allied partners, from achieving their aerial combat training objectives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 21:49
|Photo ID:
|6564513
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-BN304-0100
|Resolution:
|5508x3666
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RFNAFB Refuel, train, repeat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
