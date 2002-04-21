Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier vaccinates his grandmother [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldier vaccinates his grandmother

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2002

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Garett Rollag, a combat medic with the 2-134th Airborne Infantry Battalion, recently administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine to his grandmother, Marylin Bachmann, while supporting mass vaccination clinics for the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, his hometown. Marylin, a retired RN, worked for the Veterans Health Administration in Omaha for many years, and chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine because, she said, "I'm 85 and a half years old. I'm not going to take a chance of getting that."
    (Courtesy photo, shared with subjects' permission.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2002
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 17:14
    Photo ID: 6564346
    VIRIN: 020421-Z-NH313-002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier vaccinates his grandmother [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medic supporting Nebraska vaccination effort
    Soldier vaccinates his grandmother
    Soldier vaccinates his grandmother
    Nebraska Guardsmen supporting vaccination clinics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Nebraska
    vaccination
    National Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT