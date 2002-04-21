Soldier vaccinates his grandmother

Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Garett Rollag, a combat medic with the 2-134th Airborne Infantry Battalion, recently administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine to his grandmother, Marylin Bachmann, while supporting mass vaccination clinics for the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, his hometown. Marylin, a retired RN, worked for the Veterans Health Administration in Omaha for many years, and chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine because, she said, "I'm 85 and a half years old. I'm not going to take a chance of getting that."
(Courtesy photo, shared with subjects' permission.)
