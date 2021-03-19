Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic supporting Nebraska vaccination effort [Image 1 of 4]

    Medic supporting Nebraska vaccination effort

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Garett Rollag, a combat medic with the 2-134th Airborne Infantry Battalion, has been actively serving in support of the state's COVID-19 response for much of the past year. For three months in 2020 he collected test samples as part of a mobile testing team, and since mid-January 2021 he has administered vaccinations to eligible residents in his hometown of Omaha. He recently administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine to his grandmother, Marylin Bachmann, while supporting vaccine clinics for the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

    This work, Medic supporting Nebraska vaccination effort [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat medic
    nebraska
    68W
    medic
    national guard
    covid-19

