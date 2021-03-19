Medic supporting Nebraska vaccination effort

Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Garett Rollag, a combat medic with the 2-134th Airborne Infantry Battalion, has been actively serving in support of the state's COVID-19 response for much of the past year. For three months in 2020 he collected test samples as part of a mobile testing team, and since mid-January 2021 he has administered vaccinations to eligible residents in his hometown of Omaha. He recently administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine to his grandmother, Marylin Bachmann, while supporting vaccine clinics for the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

