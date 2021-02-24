Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Guardsmen supporting vaccination clinics [Image 4 of 4]

    Nebraska Guardsmen supporting vaccination clinics

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Garett Rollag, a combat medic with the 2-134th Airborne Infantry Battalion, is supporting mass vaccination clinics for the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, his hometown. Guard Airmen and Soldiers have administered more than 35,000 vaccine doses in support of health departments across the state since mid-January. (Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

