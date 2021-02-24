Nebraska Guardsmen supporting vaccination clinics

Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Garett Rollag, a combat medic with the 2-134th Airborne Infantry Battalion, is supporting mass vaccination clinics for the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, his hometown. Guard Airmen and Soldiers have administered more than 35,000 vaccine doses in support of health departments across the state since mid-January. (Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)
