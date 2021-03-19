VMM-163 conducts CACO training

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd marine Aircraft Wing, talks to the Marines on the topic of professionalism after a Casualty Assistance Calls Officer (CACO) brief at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 19, 2021. A CACO is the official representative who provides information, resources, and assistance to the primary next-of-kin and secondary next-of-kin in the event of a service member’s death. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

