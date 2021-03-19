Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMM-163 conducts CACO training [Image 2 of 7]

    VMM-163 conducts CACO training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd marine Aircraft Wing, talks to the Marines on the topic of professionalism after a Casualty Assistance Calls Officer (CACO) brief at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 19, 2021. A CACO is the official representative who provides information, resources, and assistance to the primary next-of-kin and secondary next-of-kin in the event of a service member’s death. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 15:51
    Photo ID: 6564196
    VIRIN: 210319-M-DA549-1039
    Resolution: 4535x3239
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-163 conducts CACO training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-163 conducts CACO training
    VMM-163 conducts CACO training
    VMM-163 conducts CACO training
    VMM-163 conducts CACO training
    VMM-163 conducts CACO training
    VMM-163 conducts CACO training
    VMM-163 conducts CACO training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Maw
    Mag-16
    VMM-163
    CACO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT