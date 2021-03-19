Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-163 conducts CACO training [Image 1 of 7]

    VMM-163 conducts CACO training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd marine Aircraft Wing, listen to a speaker during Casualty Assistance Calls Officer (CACO) training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 19, 2021. A CACO is the official representative who provides information, resources, and assistance to the primary next-of-kin and secondary next-of-kin in the event of a service member’s death. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

