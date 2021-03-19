U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd marine Aircraft Wing, listen to a speaker during Casualty Assistance Calls Officer (CACO) training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 19, 2021. A CACO is the official representative who provides information, resources, and assistance to the primary next-of-kin and secondary next-of-kin in the event of a service member’s death. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 15:51
|Photo ID:
|6564195
|VIRIN:
|210319-M-DA549-1005
|Resolution:
|5517x3103
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-163 conducts CACO training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT