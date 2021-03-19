Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army wife Red Cross volunteer [Image 3 of 4]

    Army wife Red Cross volunteer

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Jennifer DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Many Army wives throughout history have volunteered their time at their installation Red Cross. With offices at every duty station, it was always an opportunity to provide aid within their community.

    by Jennifer DeHaan

    Designated &lsquo;silent ranks&rsquo; show how their voice in history is one of unity and achievements

