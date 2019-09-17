Student officers' wives Fort Knox

Student officers’ wives gather for a photo together on Fort Knox in 1969. “Wives have always had a sisterhood,” says veteran wife Jamia Arner.
09.17.2019
03.19.2021
|6564123
|210319-A-BB164-0002
|705x567
|259.07 KB
FORT KNOX, KY, US
|2
|0
Designated ‘silent ranks’ show how their voice in history is one of unity and achievements
