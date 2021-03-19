Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Deploy Your Dress volunteers [Image 4 of 4]

    Operation Deploy Your Dress volunteers

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Jennifer DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Over the past five years, volunteers of Operation Deploy Your Dress – made up of Army wives helping Army wives -- have grown their organization’s reach worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 15:07
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Deploy Your Dress volunteers [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

