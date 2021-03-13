Handlers and their military working dogs from 75th Security Forces Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, attend the Vietnam Veterans War Dog Memorial dedication ceremony March 13, 2021, in Layton, Utah. The monument honors U.S. military dogs that didn't return after serving in war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes
