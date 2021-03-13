75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes

Staff Sgt. Tyler Hopkins, 75th Security Forces Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, pets military working dog Bastas, while attending the Vietnam Veterans War Dog Memorial dedication ceremony March 13, 2021, in Layton, Utah. The monument honors U.S. military dogs that didn't return after serving in war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

