75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes

Community members pet retired contract working dog Mazzie, who sits in front of the Vietnam Veterans War Dog Memorial, which was modeled after him, during the dedication ceremony March 13, 2021 in Layton, Utah. The monument honors U.S. military dogs that didn't return after serving in war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

