Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes [Image 1 of 6]

    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Community members pet retired contract working dog Mazzie, who sits in front of the Vietnam Veterans War Dog Memorial, which was modeled after him, during the dedication ceremony March 13, 2021 in Layton, Utah. The monument honors U.S. military dogs that didn't return after serving in war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6563983
    VIRIN: 210313-F-EF974-1093
    Resolution: 5185x3450
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes
    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes
    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes
    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes
    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes
    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    75th SFS MWD handlers honor war dog heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Hill AFB
    75th SFS
    MWD handlers
    K-9 Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT