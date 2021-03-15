NEXCOM Opens Micro Market at NWS Yorktown

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) opened its newest Micro Market in the Marine Corps barracks at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

