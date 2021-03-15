Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM Opens Micro Market at NWS Yorktown

    NEXCOM Opens Micro Market at NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) opened its newest Micro Market in the Marine Corps barracks at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Navy Exchange Service Command

