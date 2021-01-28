Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ellen Smith of Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard passes a guidon during a change-of-command ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, White House Communications Agency on Jan. 28, 2021, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. Smith, who served as the company's first commander, relinquished command of HHC to another member of the Pa. National Guard. (courtesy photo)
