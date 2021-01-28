Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency [Image 2 of 4]

    Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ellen Smith of Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard passes a guidon during a change-of-command ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, White House Communications Agency on Jan. 28, 2021, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. Smith, who served as the company's first commander, relinquished command of HHC to another member of the Pa. National Guard. (courtesy photo)

