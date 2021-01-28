Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ellen Smith of Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard passes a guidon during a change-of-command ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, White House Communications Agency on Jan. 28, 2021, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. Smith, who served as the company's first commander, relinquished command of HHC to another member of the Pa. National Guard. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 08:43 Photo ID: 6563482 VIRIN: 210128-Z-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 6167x4112 Size: 3.24 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: CAMP HILL, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.