    Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency [Image 3 of 4]

    Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ellen Smith of Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard poses in front of Marine One in Baltimore, Maryland, while serving with the White House Communications Agency in 2019. Smith recently relinquished command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, WHCA. (courtesy photo)

    This work, Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency [Image 4 of 4], by Brad Rhen

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    White House
    Washington D.C.
    PNG
    White House Communications Agency
    WHCA

