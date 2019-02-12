Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ellen Smith of Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard poses in front of Air Force One in London, England, during the NATO Summit while serving with the White House Communications Agency in 2019. Smith recently relinquished command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, WHCA. (courtesy photo)
Pa. National Guard members pass command of HHC, White House Communications Agency
