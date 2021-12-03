Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian of the Year CY2020 [Image 3 of 3]

    Civilian of the Year CY2020

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 10, 2021) Romano Salvatore, of Belpasso, Italy, low voltage electrician, assigned to the Public Works Department Sigonella, is the Junior Civilian of the Year for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT). While directly support Commander Task Force 67, Salvatore assisted the team in identifying the redundancy in the commands power. He worked after-hours to trouble shoot the system and resolve the issue.

    “This is proof that if a person works hard and performs their assigned duties to the best of their ability, it's possible to receive recognition and even promotion,” said Salvatore. “I honestly didn't expect this award, and my goal is to always put forth my best effort and try to do what is best for both for myself and for my chain of command. I would like thank you my Branch Head Mr. Travis Wallace and my supervisor Eng. Pesce Giovanni. We have discussed and attempted to resolve multiple problems.”

