NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (March 1, 2021) Morgan Danner, of McLean, Virginia, design director for the Design & Construction Business Line, assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, is the Supervisor Civilian of the Year. Danner assisted in the multi-purpose hangars in Larissa, Greece, where the project crossed multiple business lines, agencies, design contractors and countries to produce the $25 million project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 06:14
|Photo ID:
|6563355
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-HB733-0065
|Resolution:
|2745x3430
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian of the Year CY20 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
