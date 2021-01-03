Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civilian of the Year CY20 [Image 1 of 3]

    Civilian of the Year CY20

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (March 1, 2021) Morgan Danner, of McLean, Virginia, design director for the Design & Construction Business Line, assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, is the Supervisor Civilian of the Year. Danner assisted in the multi-purpose hangars in Larissa, Greece, where the project crossed multiple business lines, agencies, design contractors and countries to produce the $25 million project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 06:14
    Photo ID: 6563355
    VIRIN: 210301-N-HB733-0065
    Resolution: 2745x3430
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian of the Year CY20 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civilian of the Year CY20
    Civilian of the Year CY2020
    Civilian of the Year CY2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Women in STEM
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT