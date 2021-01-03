Civilian of the Year CY20

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (March 1, 2021) Morgan Danner, of McLean, Virginia, design director for the Design & Construction Business Line, assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, is the Supervisor Civilian of the Year. Danner assisted in the multi-purpose hangars in Larissa, Greece, where the project crossed multiple business lines, agencies, design contractors and countries to produce the $25 million project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

