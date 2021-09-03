NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (March 9, 2021) James Shepard, of Mount Air, Maryland, senior project manager for the Expeditionary Business Line, assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, is the Senior Civilian of the Year. Shepard lead a team that provided a master plan, site survey and developed a request for proposals (RFP) for a contingency location in Somalia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 06:14 Photo ID: 6563356 VIRIN: 210309-N-HB733-0064 Resolution: 2469x3086 Size: 6.2 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian of the Year CY2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.