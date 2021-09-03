Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civilian of the Year CY2020 [Image 2 of 3]

    Civilian of the Year CY2020

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (March 9, 2021) James Shepard, of Mount Air, Maryland, senior project manager for the Expeditionary Business Line, assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, is the Senior Civilian of the Year. Shepard lead a team that provided a master plan, site survey and developed a request for proposals (RFP) for a contingency location in Somalia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 06:14
    Photo ID: 6563356
    VIRIN: 210309-N-HB733-0064
    Resolution: 2469x3086
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian of the Year CY2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civilian of the Year CY20
    Civilian of the Year CY2020
    Civilian of the Year CY2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Humanitarian
    Expiditionary
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT