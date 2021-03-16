3-2CR Platoon External Evaluation

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Carbone, Senior Enlisted Advisor of 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment briefs Soldiers during platoon external evaluations at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 16, 2021. Wolf Strike 21 is a platoon external evaluation to certify the lethality of platoons through squad training and live fire exercises. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

Date Taken: 03.16.2021
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE