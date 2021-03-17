Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2CR Platoon External Evaluation [Image 17 of 19]

    3-2CR Platoon External Evaluation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment provide security during platoon external evaluations at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2021. Wolf Strike 21 is a platoon external evaluation to certify the lethality of platoons through squad training and live fire exercises. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

