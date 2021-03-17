U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment provide security during platoon external evaluations at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2021. Wolf Strike 21 is a platoon external evaluation to certify the lethality of platoons through squad training and live fire exercises. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 05:05 Photo ID: 6563301 VIRIN: 210317-A-BA691-0031 Resolution: 7190x4041 Size: 19.99 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-2CR Platoon External Evaluation [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.