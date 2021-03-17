3-2CR Platoon External Evaluation

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment provide suppressive fire with an M240B machine gun during platoon external evaluations at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2021. Wolf Strike 21 is a platoon external evaluation to certify the lethality of platoons through squad training and live fire exercises. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

