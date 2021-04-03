Kinnick High NJROTC Completes Military Inspection

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 04, 2021) — Cmdr. Terry McNamara, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) chief staff officer conducts Kinnick High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadet inspection during Annual Military Inspection (AMI) at school courtyard. The Kinnick High Red Devil Company, one of the largest NJROTC units completed their AMI with flying colors and performed a pass and review ceremony before an audience of military guests, school educators and families. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

