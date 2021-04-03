Kinnick High NJROTC Completes Military Inspection

Photo By Edward Holland | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 04, 2021) — Kinnick High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer...... read more read more Photo By Edward Holland | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 04, 2021) — Kinnick High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets perform platoon drills at Berkey Field during an Annual Military Inspection (AMI) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The Kinnick High Red Devil Company, one of the largest NJROTC units completed their AMI with flying colors during the ceremony before an audience of military guests, school educators and families. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2021) -- Nile C. Kinnick High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) successfully completed their Annual Military Inspection (AMI) during a pass and review ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).



The Kinnick Red Devil Company conducted the morning inspections and afternoon performances in an effort to maintain military standards for themselves, a 27-year tradition that dates back to 1994 when the Yokosuka NJROTC branch was established.



“I am just happy that my cadets are out here,” said unit Commanding Officer, Cadet Bodhi Kuiper. “We hold our cadets to a higher standard, and I’m glad they’re out here and that we can impress the inspectors today and hopefully do well on our inspection.”



The AMI prepares cadets for what may be expected of them if they pursue a future career in the Armed Forces. The NJROTC, mandated under the National Defense Act in 1964, integrates American high schools, and CFAY boasts one of the most robust Navy chapters within the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) overseas.



“Although DoDEA has many JROTC programs in its high schools, it only serves five Navy chapters worldwide,” said retired Chief Operations Specialist Richard B. Kilanski, a naval science instructor at Kinnick. “Here we focus heavily on servitude, specifically to the local community, whether it be the Navy or our partnerships we have with the Japanese.”



Like participants prior, this year’s 93 cadets were exposed to the same tested philosophies and principles built into the program which breed a mentality to succeed.



Critical to the subjects of NJROTC, most of which support school core courses, is the bedrock training that goes beyond the classroom where instructors teach aspects of: drill, marksmanship, honors, ceremonies, and important life skills that support growth outside of high school.



The AMI included morning meetings, platoon inspections, and a finale replete with a parading of the colors, armed and unarmed drills, marching, and company award presentations.



There was excitement on campus throughout the student body, and it impressed not only the guests but participants as well.



“It’s an honor that they have invited me to be the reviewing officer for this event,” said Cmdr. Terry McNamara, CFAY’s chief staff officer. “It’s wonderful to see the large number of people interested and how involved the student body is in the program at Kinnick.”



The full day of activities was a steadfast reminder of the tight bond the cadets built over the course of instruction, which emphasized helping each other and the community.



“The time and effort you put into preparing for this event, showed,” said McNamara during the closing ceremony. “The discipline, precision and teamwork it took to prepare for today are qualities that will serve you well no matter what path you take in life.”



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military civilian personnel and their families.