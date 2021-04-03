Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kinnick High NJROTC Completes Military Inspection [Image 1 of 5]

    Kinnick High NJROTC Completes Military Inspection

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Edward Holland 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 04, 2021) — Kinnick High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadet, Chief Petty Officer Bennet Schmid awaits Platoon Bravo personnel inspection during an Annual Military Inspection (AMI) in the school courtyard onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The Kinnick High Red Devil Company, one of the largest NJROTC units completed their AMI with flying colors and performed an afternoon pass and review ceremony before an audience of military guests, school educators and families. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kinnick High NJROTC Completes Military Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by Edward Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    NJROTC
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Kinnick High School

