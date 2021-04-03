Kinnick High NJROTC Completes Military Inspection

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 04, 2021) — Kinnick High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadet, Chief Petty Officer Bennet Schmid awaits Platoon Bravo personnel inspection during an Annual Military Inspection (AMI) in the school courtyard onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The Kinnick High Red Devil Company, one of the largest NJROTC units completed their AMI with flying colors and performed an afternoon pass and review ceremony before an audience of military guests, school educators and families. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

