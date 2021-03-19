Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea [Image 6 of 9]

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with members of the 65th Medical Brigade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6563103
    VIRIN: 210319-F-JR630-2358
    Resolution: 7179x4790
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Secretary of Defense
    Secretary of State
    USFK
    51st FW
    7AF

