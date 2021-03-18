Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with members of the 51st Medical Group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6563100
    VIRIN: 210318-F-JR630-1041
    Resolution: 6428x4633
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea, by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Secretary of Defense
    Secretary of State
    USFK
    51st FW
    7AF

