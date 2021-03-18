Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force Commander salutes the aircraft of the Secretary of State Antony Blinken as it departs from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

