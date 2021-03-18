South Texas High School Senior earns $180K Navy Scholarship

SAN ANTONIO – (March 18, 2021) Christopher Marquez, 17, of El Paso, Texas, a senior attending Southwest High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship in the amount of $180,000. Marquez, who serves as the school’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet commander, will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall. “It has always been my goal to join the military,” said Marquez, who has been in NJROTC program since his freshman year. “This is an awesome way to pay for college because it can be very difficult for many others to include myself.” The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can enjoy a normal college life and focus on their studies before starting a career in the Navy. Through these programs, a person will enter the Navy in a leadership position as a commissioned officer. Officers in the Navy have responsibilities that include anything from low-level management to the highest levels of command. For more information about the NROTC Scholarship program, visit www.navy.com. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

